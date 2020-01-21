CUONZO ON A HOT SEAT?

QUESTION: Looks like Mizzou hoops is going to miss the NCAA Tournament again. Is Cuonzo Martin's seat getting hot?
BENFRED: It does look like the Tigers will miss the NCAA Tournament.
It doesn't look like Martin is on the hot seat -- at least not to those who have taken the time to read his contract.
Here's the breakdown from Dave Matter, who by now has this copy-and-pasted to his weekly chats:
Missouri cannot legally fire Martin without cause until after the 2020-21 season. He's protected through the first four seasons of his deal by virtue of winning 20 games and making the NCAA Tournament his first year at MU. That's how atrocious this job and program were viewed when there was an opening the last time. Martin was able to negotiate a protection clause that guaranteed he couldn't be fired until after year four as long as one of his first four teams hits one of two milestones: 20 wins or makes the NCAAs.
(He could be fired "for cause" at any point during his contract, but that would require NCAA violations, illegal activity, etc.)
Now, could Mizzou and Martin negotiate their way out of the deal before the end of year four? That’s possible with every contract, but Martin would have all the financial leverage in that situation — and Mizzou isn’t exactly rolling in the kind of dough it takes to squirm out of his deal.
After next season (2020-21), Missouri would owe Martin a buyout of $6 million if it wanted to fire him. Again, that’s a lot of money.
In other words, he's not getting fired after this season. Even without the protection clause, I don't think he would get fired anyway. He's going to get more time than Kim Anderson to revive this program.
I'll add a few things you can take or leave. Few coaches have had one of the team's most important players go down with injury in each of his first three seasons. Few coaches have had this happen while trying to push what had become the least competitive Power 5 program in the nation out of a deep and dark hole. Few coaches are committed to doing things the way Martin does, on the up-and-up, all the time, no shortcuts allowed in recruiting or practice or treatment of players. Few people seem to remember this team played in an NCAA Tournament in his first season, something that was amazing considering the loss of MPJ and the state of the program he took over.
Martin needs to land some of the biggest fish from St. Louis. He's gotten good players from his home area but not the best yet. When he gets the Porter Sr. contract off the book, he needs to find a way to improve his staff. He's earned criticism, no doubt. But he's not getting fired soon.