CUONZO'S CHALLENGE

Asked before Tuesday night's rally from a 20-point deficit to a victory over Georgia:
QUESTION: What is your opinion of Mizzou basketball at the moment? Cuonzo Martin was labeled as a 20-win-ceiling coach, but did you see the bottom going this low in season three?
BENFRED: The 20-win ceiling thing is a popular phrase attached to Cuonzo, but seven of his 12 teams have won 20 or more games, including his first Mizzou team. Five have won more than 20. So, that's not really a ceiling, is it?
Am I surprised about this season? Yes. The team has some nice pieces but it seems to me to lack a "North Star" player — someone who takes games by the horns and takes over when it matters most. Mark Smith and Dru Smith can do it sometimes but not always. The other, younger players have not developed as fast as anyone hoped. Jeremiah Tilmon's disappointing junior season and the injury that followed really lowered the ceiling. The Tilmon injury doesn't get to be an excuse, because he had not played well before it.
One thing worth mentioning though is the bad luck that has been included here. Three seasons in a row, the player the team hoped would be its most impactful -- Michael Porter Jr, Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon -- has been sidelined. Injuries happen. They don't usually happen like this. The first team overcame the MPJ setback remarkably. This team is not doing that very well.
So, what happens now?
Martin is not getting fired. He took over the worst Power 5 program in college basketball in terms of competitiveness, and he has the contract that included the patience and recognition of that. He needs to get some better scorers on the team ASAP. I imagine he will be graduate-transfer hunting. I think he needs to take a hard look at his staff and see if there's an opportunity to improve it after Michael Porter Sr.'s contract is off the books.
He's gotta prove his first year won't be his best year.