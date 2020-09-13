CUP HOPES OUT THE WINDOW IF PETRO GOES?

QUESTION: If Pietrangelo goes, does a realistic chance at winning another Stanley Cup go with him?
GORDO: The Stanley Cup window would not close if Pietrangelo leaves. Colton Parayko and Marco Scandella could remain in the shutdown role, Vince Dunn and Justin Faulk would see more power-play time, which they can certainly handle, and Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich would be on a faster developmental track.
The money not given to Pietrangelo long-term could be used to lock in Jaden Schwartz.
Follow-up: If Petro walks, in theory the Blues would have something in the neighborhood of $5-10 million to spend. Re-signing Dunn is a no-brainer, but who would be some targets to fill a need with the remaining $$$.
GORDO: If Pietrangelo leaves and Dunn signs for a modest raise, that leaves about $4 million in cap space. That means the team can keep everybody else and perhaps make one moderate upgrade — likely a forward capable of playing in the Top 9 with Tarasenko out. To make a significant addition, the team would have to move more bodies/cap space.
