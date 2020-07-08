CUP MEMORIES

QUESTION: Do you have any favorite moments from last season's championship run?
TOM T.: In many ways, the whole thing is kind of a blur. Carl Gunnarsson's goal at Boston certainly changed the series. Schwartz vs. Winnipeg was dazzling to see. The victory parade was an unmatched sight. And being down on the ice with the players after the win and being able to see all that joy up close was something to savor.
I've been in several baseball clubhouses after the World Series and there's lots of hooting and champagne, but the extended happiness of a Stanley Cup celebration, with out the stinging in your eyes, is wonderful to behold.
