DAILY LINEUP WITH A DH?

QUESTION: What's your everyday lineup for the Cardinals, now that a designated hitter is going to be used?
COMMISH: You're not going to have a regular lineup as you're used to seeing because many hitters will fill that role.
One lineup could be:
1. Wong 2B
2. Carpenter 3B
3. Goldschmidt 1B
4. DeJong SS
5. Molina C
6. O'Neill LF
7. Ravelo DH
8. Fowler RF
9. Bader CF
But there will be many permutations, involving Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson, among others.
