DAILY LINEUP WITH A DH?

St. Louis Cardinals V Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt hammers a grand slam last Sept. 13 against the Brewers. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: What's your everyday lineup for the Cardinals, now that a designated hitter is going to be used?

COMMISH: You're not going to have a regular lineup as you're used to seeing because many hitters will fill that role.

One lineup could be:

1. Wong 2B

2. Carpenter 3B

3. Goldschmidt 1B

4. DeJong SS

5. Molina C

6. O'Neill LF

7. Ravelo DH

8. Fowler RF

9. Bader CF

But there will be many permutations, involving Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson, among others.

