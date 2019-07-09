GORDO ON HUDSON: Not much has gone according to plan for the Cardinals pitching staff this season. But Hudson (7-4, one save, 3.51 ERA) has emerged just as management hoped. He met the quality-start standard in eight consecutive outings during May and June. Hudson must cut down on his walks (41 in 92 1/3 innings) so he can keep his pitch count down and work deeper into games. He has retired more than 18 batters in just four starts this season.
