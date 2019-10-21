GORDO ON HUDSON: His ending was uglier than Flaherty's finish: Hudson allowed seven runs (four earned) while retiring just one batter in Game 4 of the NLCS. But that's a small smudge on a glittering 2019 record. Hudson finished 16-7 with one save and a 3.35 ERA, and he played a major role in the division title push. He was 9-3 after the All-Star break with a 3.17 ERA and a .208 batting average against.
