Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals

Dakota Hudson pitches against the Cincinnati Reds on June 6 at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON HUDSON: His ending was uglier than Flaherty's finish: Hudson allowed seven runs (four earned) while retiring just one batter in Game 4 of the NLCS. But that's a small smudge on a glittering 2019 record. Hudson finished 16-7 with one save and a 3.35 ERA, and  he played a major role in the division title push. He was 9-3 after the All-Star break with a 3.17 ERA and a .208 batting average against.

Grade: A-Minus