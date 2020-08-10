DAMAGE TO CARDINALS' REPUTATION?

QUESTION: Has the Cards' stellar reputation in baseball as a model franchise has taken a hit, courtesy of the virus outbreak?
GOOLD: There is an interesting thing happening that I guess we could call COVID-shaming. The Cardinals clearly made some mistakes, knowingly or unknowingly or both, and that allowed the virus in, and then it spread, and spread rapidly, and in hindsight they would rather have a few more days in the Milwaukee hotel than this week without playing baseball. But is it right to COVID-shame — like assigning blame to the players who caught it, while celebrating the players who did not? That seems ... wrong.
I've experienced a bit of that in the sense that our decision to do what we could to travel and cover the Cardinals wherever they go was met with some people telling me that if I caught the virus "I deserved it." Seriously? I cannot tell you precautions I took, and still being out there was a reminder of how random things can be. I can no more control someone crowding me in Milwaukee than I can in St. Louis.
That said, I can understand how this would add to the recent years' criticisms of the Cardinals, where vocal elements of the fan base have certainly become frustrated and fatigued by the team. So, you're talking about a buildup of things that have undermined the brand. The three years out of the playoffs. The hacking scandal. The few years of sloppy play. The mess of a team in the clubhouse a few years ago. The end of Mike Matheny's tenure a year later. The sense that they lack a standout star, or have been unsuccessful in landing a prospect that everyone can swoon over. The success rivals have had either in acquiring said star (Christian Yelich) or winning championships (Cubs) adds to that perception, that frustration. Certainly from what we see in social media or in these chats. Now, that's a vocal minority, and it's most caustic in a cul-de-sac of Cardinals Nation that feeds off it.
I don't think you can ignore it. All of that builds up to influence how the franchise is viewed. And, sure, it's different than it was coming out of 2011 and that World Series title, and yes they have some ground to reclaim clearly -- in the game, with their fans.
But it seems off-putting to put it all on COVID. It's a virus. It's a pandemic. Take that into account.
