QUESTION: Doesn't camp start in a month? Will the Blues be rested physically and mentally for this? And sober? Seems ripe for a slow start.
TOM T.: Training camp should open around Sept. 13, so you're talking seven or eight weeks. (The Blues first preseason game is Sept. 16, and camp usually starts three days or so before the first game.)
Sober yes, but common sense says it's tough to come back after that long a season and that many games. Other teams have had two months more to get rested and, in the case of players who had offseason surgery, that surgery didn't happen until mid-June rather than early April, so you may not be fully recovered by then.
I talked to Ryan O'Reilly a couple weeks after the season ended and he said he was still getting up in the morning thinking, what do I have to do? Where do I have to be? When's the next game? So unwinding from that season will take some time too. Add to that the inevitable distractions that will be in camp and a slow start seems reasonable. Just don't expect the Blues to fire the coach this time.