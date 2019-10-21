Team up with us for 99¢
Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

Daniel Ponce de Leon pitches for the Cardinals against Arizona on July 12 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON PONCE DE LEON: He rode the Memphis shuttle and did a nice job of filling in as both a starter and reliever for the Cardinals. Ponce de Leon starred at the Triple-A level (8-4, 2.88 ERA in 16 starts) and was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 MLB appearances. He will need to cut down on this walks (26 in 48 2/3 innings this year) and develop better secondary stuff to stick in the big league rotation.

Grade: C-Plus