GORDO ON PONCE DE LEON: He rode the Memphis shuttle and did a nice job of filling in as both a starter and reliever for the Cardinals. Ponce de Leon starred at the Triple-A level (8-4, 2.88 ERA in 16 starts) and was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 MLB appearances. He will need to cut down on this walks (26 in 48 2/3 innings this year) and develop better secondary stuff to stick in the big league rotation.
BREAKING
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
After a season with shoulder issues, Cardinals pitcher Martinez has surgical procedure
-
Cardinals chat: Baseball writer Derrick Goold live at 1 p.m.
-
BenFred: If Cardinals and Ozuna split, what is club's answer for his production?
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player