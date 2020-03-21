DARTS FOR THE NCAA

COMMENT: The NCAA head bemoaned the “financial disruption” caused by the elimination of the basketball tournaments. This comes from a guy who commutes to work on a college jet and who makes millions a year off the backs of non-paid college athletes. Not to mention the millions that the NCAA gets from TV contracts. Not to mention that the highest paid state employees in most states are college football coaches. Give me a break, NCAA.
GORDO: My distaste for the NCAA and that whole "student-athlete" ruse has gotten more severe over the years. I expect to see big changes in the industry with athletes increasing their above-board compensation and ending the current exploitation. This is free enterprise, after all, not a higher education exercise.