 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAVID PERRON, Forward
0 comments

DAVID PERRON, Forward

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Perron: report card

GORDO ON PERRON: When Vladimir Tarasenko went down with another shoulder injury, Perron stepped up to drive play from the wing. He scored at a point-per-game pace through the first two quarters of the season and finished with 25 goals, his most since 2013-14. Perron had 324 total shot attempts in 71 games, up from 204 in 57 games the season before.

He scored four goals and added five assists in his nine postseason games while playing a shade more than 20 minutes per game. Other than those four minor penalties in postseason play, there weren’t many demerits in his season file.

Grade: A

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports