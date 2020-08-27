DAVID PERRON, Forward

GORDO ON PERRON: When Vladimir Tarasenko went down with another shoulder injury, Perron stepped up to drive play from the wing. He scored at a point-per-game pace through the first two quarters of the season and finished with 25 goals, his most since 2013-14. Perron had 324 total shot attempts in 71 games, up from 204 in 57 games the season before.
He scored four goals and added five assists in his nine postseason games while playing a shade more than 20 minutes per game. Other than those four minor penalties in postseason play, there weren’t many demerits in his season file.
Grade: A
