GORDO ON PERRON: He added valuable production (62 points in 83 regular season and playoff games) during his third tour with the Blues, as well as the agitation element. Perron one-upped Bruins pest Brad Marchand, and then some, with his Cup Final antics. He remained recklessly aggressive despite his extensive concussion history, putting himself in harm's way shift after shift. Perron scored 11 points in his last 12 regular season games after coming off injured reserve. Then he helped lead the postseason charge with seven goals, nine assists and a plus-4 rating.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Blues updates: Shoulder injury for Tarasenko; surgery for Kyrou
-
Gordo: Blues' dream stayed alive thanks to Bouwmeester
-
Yelich trade continues to haunt Cardinals as Marlins rookie pitcher blanks them again
-
Cards notebook: Gyorko, almost ready to come back, suffers another setback
-
Hochman: 'It was magical.' STL's Patrick Maroon and family added local touch to Blues parade