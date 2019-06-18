Subscribe for 99¢
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

David Perron comes out on top in a collision with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara during Game 7 in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON PERRON: He added valuable production (62 points in 83 regular season and playoff games) during his third tour with the Blues, as well as the agitation element. Perron one-upped Bruins pest Brad Marchand, and then some, with his Cup Final antics. He remained recklessly aggressive despite his extensive concussion history, putting himself in harm's way shift after shift. Perron scored 11 points in his last 12 regular season games after coming off injured reserve. Then he helped lead the postseason charge with seven goals, nine assists and a plus-4 rating.

Grade: A