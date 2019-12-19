DAVID PERRON: TEAM MVP?
DAVID PERRON: TEAM MVP?

De la Rose, Faulk rally Blues to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

St. Louis Blues' David Perron shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Are there any players who have been better than expected in your opinion? For me, it is David Perron. I expected a decent amount of production for him, but night in and night out he has consistently played at a high level. This is easily his best season in a Blues sweater.

JT: I can't really argue with your choice. Keep in mind, Perron was going great last season as well before his concussion in mid-January. It's interesting that he's still wearing a tinted visor, isn't it? His chemistry with O"Reilly is something. As long as he avoids injury, this certainly looks like his career year.

Follow-up: Who's your Blues MVP to this point in the season?

JT: As of right now, I'd have to say David Perron. The silver goes to Alex Pietrangelo. Not sure about the bronze -- Binnington, Schenn, Parayko are all candidates.

