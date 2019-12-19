DAVID PERRON: TEAM MVP?

QUESTION: Are there any players who have been better than expected in your opinion? For me, it is David Perron. I expected a decent amount of production for him, but night in and night out he has consistently played at a high level. This is easily his best season in a Blues sweater.
JT: I can't really argue with your choice. Keep in mind, Perron was going great last season as well before his concussion in mid-January. It's interesting that he's still wearing a tinted visor, isn't it? His chemistry with O"Reilly is something. As long as he avoids injury, this certainly looks like his career year.
Follow-up: Who's your Blues MVP to this point in the season?
JT: As of right now, I'd have to say David Perron. The silver goes to Alex Pietrangelo. Not sure about the bronze -- Binnington, Schenn, Parayko are all candidates.