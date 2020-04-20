DEADLINE DATE FOR STARTING UP?
DEADLINE DATE FOR STARTING UP?

Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., left, addresses the team in the clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. DeWitt Jr. was joined by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, seated and wearing dress shirt. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

COMMENT: Time is wasting. Seems like MLB needs to pick an option for playing and get on with it.

COMMISH: There's plenty of time yet if the season is extended through October, with postseason to take place in November.

My drop-dead dates are camps have to open by mid-July and real games by Aug. 1. You still could get in 100 games (with a sprinkling of doubleheaders) if you played a three-month season extending through October. You shouldn't have too many rainouts, for instance.

