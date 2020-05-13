DEALING WITH SCHWARTZ
0 comments

DEALING WITH SCHWARTZ

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
St. Louis Blues v New Jersey Devils

Jaden Schwartz fights his way through a pack of New Jersey Devils during the Feb. 18 game at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

COMMENT: A deal for Jaden Schwartz is going to be another Steen situation. He'll be good early, but not good late in the deal.

JT: That could very well be the case if it's a lengthy contract. Let's say it's a six-year deal, Schwartz would be just shy of 35 by the end of the contract. And he's not the biggest guy around. Given his feisty style of play, maybe his body wears down late in his career.

But streak or not, the guy is productive, he's one of the faster guys on the team, and his overall style of play is a great fit with the team's overall style of play. Twenty-goal scorers aren't on every corner, either.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports