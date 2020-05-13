DEALING WITH SCHWARTZ

COMMENT: A deal for Jaden Schwartz is going to be another Steen situation. He'll be good early, but not good late in the deal.
JT: That could very well be the case if it's a lengthy contract. Let's say it's a six-year deal, Schwartz would be just shy of 35 by the end of the contract. And he's not the biggest guy around. Given his feisty style of play, maybe his body wears down late in his career.
But streak or not, the guy is productive, he's one of the faster guys on the team, and his overall style of play is a great fit with the team's overall style of play. Twenty-goal scorers aren't on every corner, either.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.