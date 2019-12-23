2. DEATH OF A LEGEND

Rick Majerus completed his rebuilding of the SLU basketball program by guiding the Billikens to the NCAA Tournament in 2012 before he announced a leave of absence because of heart issues in August of that year. By November the problem was significant enough that the school said he would not return.
He died Dec. 1, 2012, without being able to witness the extent to which he had developed the Billikens into a significant national presence. He was 64. A memorial service was held on campus before SLU players served as pallbearers at his funeral in Milwaukee.
Majerus was hired in 2007 just as Chaifetz Arena was near completion. The combination was expected to put SLU on the basketball map and did just that. Majerus had a career record of 517-216, and he was 95-69 in five seasons at SLU.