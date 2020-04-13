DEATH OF NATIONAL LEAGUE BASEBALL?

COMMENT: If baseball does come back in any form this season, I read that the DH will be used in both leagues. If so, I fear it will never leave my favored NL style of strategy.
GOOLD: You're right. We may never see National League baseball as we've known it again.
Photo: Pitcher John Gant hammers a homer during a game at Busch in 2018. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)
