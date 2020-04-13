DEATH OF NATIONAL LEAGUE BASEBALL?
DEATH OF NATIONAL LEAGUE BASEBALL?

Cardinals v Pirates

Cardinal pitcher John Gant hits a solo home run on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in the 3rd inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COMMENT: If baseball does come back in any form this season, I read that the DH will be used in both leagues. If so, I fear it will never leave my favored NL style of strategy.

GOOLD: You're right. We may never see National League baseball as we've known it again.

Photo: Pitcher John Gant hammers a homer during a game at Busch in 2018. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)





