The Greatest Cardinal of Them All, Stan Musial, died at age 92 in 2013, and his longtime sidekick, fellow Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst, died at age 95 in 2018. The memories were rich, and though you missed them when they were gone you smiled when you thought about what they had accomplished and what they had meant to St. Louis, living here while they played and staying here for the rest of their lives.
Just after the 2014 season, Oscar Taveras, billed as the Next Great Thing, died along with his girlfriend in a one-car accident in the Dominican Republic. Taveras hardly had scratched the surface, hitting just three homers and driving in 22 runs over 80 games in his rookie, and final, season. But you knew the power was there and he had the ability to hit .280 or more with speed that was good enough. There was nothing to smile about after his death, just remorse at lives taken too soon.