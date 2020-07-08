DECISION 2020
The Blues and Stars meet at Enterprise

QUESTION: Have you spoken with players on how they'll be voting on the CBA and the return-to-play plan? Do you get a sense that it'll pass?

TOM T.: I haven't spoken to anyone, but I expect it to pass. There will be some players who might be strongly against it, but I think the majority want to get back to playing. If there are objections, it would be over the return-to-play protocols, but again, I think more players are willing to take that chance.

Follow-up: So was there no mention in the new agreement about allowing teams to buy out a contract without it hitting the cap? Teams were making deals under the assumption of a big cap increase for next season.

TOM T.: Such is life. I think the players association wanted to protect the size of the cap, so whatever it took to get the league to stay at $81.5 million, rather than having it come down, is what they wanted. It maximizes the amount of money paid out to the players.

