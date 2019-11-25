QUESTION: The topic of fan (consumer) satisfaction with the Cardinals' plan and their product comes up often. Instead of making blind denials and offering quotes about tickets sold, would a legitimate scientific polling of the customers be useful for the team? If it actually showed a growing fissure with the fan base, would that impact this organization's decisions?
GOOLD: Absolutely. And I would welcome such a thing because right now what we have is completely inadequate data. We have the vocal minority on Twitter taking up all the oxygen. We have the team pushing back with the ticket sales and the TV ratings. And yet somewhere in the middle is probably the truth.
And maybe we saw some of that during the playoffs. I cannot stress enough how different the vibe was in D.C. compared to St. Louis. It is the first NLCS that I've covered that I recall there being a feeling of a distinct and wide enthusiasm gap.
It was shocking. D.C. was rocking. St. Louis was — not.
Some of that is on the Cardinals for the game experience, not just the team. Modernizing the ballpark experience and doing some of the things many of us get to see roaming around the leagues would enliven the atmosphere, for sure. Granted, Anibal Sanchez deserves a lot of credit for quieting the crowd at Busch.
Still, the difference should be noted — anecdotally. What you suggest would be even stronger because it would give us clear data on if that exists, and as a data-driven organization the Cardinals would certainly take note, in the same way they did a few years ago to notice that in a pennant race, their no-shows spiked. That bothered them.
Photo: Empty seats remained in the upper sections of the left field stands during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Cardinals and Nationals at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com