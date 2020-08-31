DEFENDING CARPENTER . . .

QUESTION: Much was made during the offseason about Matt Carpenter's reconstructed swing, and his reconditioned body. What we see so far is a continuation of the last 2 years --.an aging player, with diminished power and production.Taking away his grand slam, he has no home runs, 9 RB's and a .186 average. Is Shildt feeling pressure from Mozeliak to continue to play him, just to try to salvage the worst extension signing in the history of the club?
COMMISH: First of all, you can't take away the grand slam just as you can't take away Wainwright's complete game.
Is there concern? Sure. But Carpenter was of the few players in Saturday's 12-inning debacle to put the ball in play and advance runners in a couple of key situations.
For now, they've decided that he is going to play instead of O'Neill because Edman and Brad Miller have earned regular work.
