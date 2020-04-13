DEFENDING DEWITT

COMMENT: The term "DeWallet" is getting old. Do fans realize that since DeWitt has owned the team, the Cardinals have played in over 140 playoff games? Over 20-plus years, that's an average of six playoff games per year. I would like a World Series win every year, but not at the expense of destroying the franchise. Criticize the team all you want, but it is not because they are cheap.
GOOLD: Good luck with that. The nickname, originally coined by Bernie Miklasz in the pages of the Post-Dispatch, has taken on a life of its own, and will be impossible to scrub from the message boards, Twitter, and other places fans go for the airing of grievances. Some counterpoints:
• Of course they've played in more playoff games, there are more playoff teams and it takes more games to crown a champ. So, while this era has seen more playoff games and more playoff teams than any previous era, there is also a larger playoff pool, and in Musial's time an 83-win Cardinals team isn't claiming the title. It's not seeing October.
• The Cardinals spend, for sure. With the exception of two or maybe three years in the past 15 the Cardinals have been top 10 in payroll. In 2016, after the Cubs won the World Series, the Cardinal spent more money on free agents from outside the organization than any other team. They spend. That's not the criticism.
It's how they spend that is.
