DEFENSE REELING FROM ODOM’S DEPARTURE?

QUESTION: How has the loss of Barry Odom impacted the defense? Ryan Walters and Brick Haley are still around, but the D looks out of sorts.
MATTER: I'm not sure I'd agree. If the two games were flipped I think people would feel better about the defense. They tackled really well against Bama and actually got some pressure against an O-line that's probably the best in the country. Bama's receivers are going to make plays on every team this year like they made against Missouri. I came away from that game thinking this defense made some strides from the end of last year.
Last week was more about getting pushed around at the point of attack. Walters and Drinkwitz both touched on some alignment issues. Tennessee's tempo gave the defense some unanticipated problems. That shouldn't happen, but it seems fixable. I wouldn't write off this defense after two weeks. Yes, Odom was a defensive-oriented coach, but he had delegated the game-planning and play-calling to Walters, so losing Odom isn’t a drastic change as far as the in-season defensive coaching.
FOLLOW-UP: Our defense was not has good as it was against Alabama. We were not filling the gaps on the runs and our tackling was bad. The Vols were good at moving the ball but, why the regression?
MATTER: Here's more from what Ryan Walters had to say.
"The 12-T personnel group when they brought in two extra tackles, that gave us problems. We gave up like 80 yards in that set. The prior weeks that they had been in 12 personnel formations they ran regular 12 personnel plays. So I didn't anticipate it'd be an issue and when they did that. The problems came when they got in those heavy sets. You try to get it corrected on the sideline and sometimes we did and it wasn't an issue. Other times it hurt us. So we really made that a point of emphasis this week. And just the little details of coverages on third downs and knowing where help is and knowing whatever side you need to have in coverage. Those are all learning experiences for some of our younger guys. We didn't make enough plays when we had opportunities. I thought we had two maybe three times to get interceptions and just didn't. It didn't bounce our way. You also don't want to get going too down. Obviously you want to learn from and correct mistakes and gain experience. But we have played the number 2 and number 14 team in the country. This is not a normal year for anybody involved in the SEC. We don't have room to try to figure things out on the fly. As soon as the ball's kicked off we got to be ready to go."
