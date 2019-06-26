QUESTION: How can the Cardinals lineup afford to carry two players who are pluses defensively but minuses offensively in Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader?
BENFRED: I would say the bigger stress is having two of the hitters who are supposed to be two of the team's best hitters producing such poor results at the plate. Paul Goldschmidt has a career adjusted OPS of 143. He's at 104 right now. Matt Carpenter has a career adjusted OPS of 127. He's at 89 right now. So those, to me, are the problems. I don't think Kolten Wong and even Harrison Bader are your problems as much as the fact that Goldschmidt and Carpenter are hitting like Wong and Bader. And among the Wong and Bader problems, Bader is the bigger one, because his defense is not as elite as it was last season.