DEJONG: FUTURE MVP?

QUESTION: Do you think Paul DeJong could evolve into an MVP candidate in the not-too -distant future? Does he have that potential?
GOOLD: I wouldn't dismiss this. Peak year? Best possible year? Hard to argue he couldn't put together a year with counting numbers like 30 homers, 100 RBIs, 100 runs, and then a strong OPS that puts him among the leaders -- while playing a solid shortstop. Looks like the season that people long expected Seager to put up as an MVP-caliber player for the Dodgers. Or say Trevor Story for the Rockies and that would get him MVP votes.
Would not surprise me at all if in the next two, three years, DeJong gets some MVP votes. An MVP award? Well, that would depend on what goes on around him.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.