DEJONG SPEAKING UP

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong singles in the second inning of Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday — one of only three hits the Cardinals got off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz. (AP Photo)

 Scott Cunningham

QUESTION: Does it seem like Paul DeJong has changed his tune on hitting coach Jeff Albert?

BENFRED: You can say that again. After expressing his opinion last season that Albert was finding a hard time finding his voice, DeJong has become the hitting coach's biggest public supporter. They are on the same page, and DeJong continued to heap praise on Albert for the shortstop's strong spring.

DeJong has become more outspoken as he's secured his role on the team. He has a chance to become a true pillar of the team this season. His support of Albert comes when Albert needs all of the support he can get.

