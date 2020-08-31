DEJONG STARTING TO COME AROUND?

QUESTION: Is DeJong' batting coming around enough that he should hitting cleanup? Is his performance strong enough to give Goldy the protection he needs to get more pitches to hit?
COMMISH: DeJong has had a couple of three-hit games lately, including two doubles on Sunday. Shildt likes the idea of a lefthanded hitter separating Goldschmidt and DeJong and, so far, Brad Miller has been productive enough to do that.
DeJong likely will end up fourth before the season is over. But Goldy still is going to be walked no matter who hits behind him.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.