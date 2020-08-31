 Skip to main content
DEJONG STARTING TO COME AROUND?
Royals Cardinals Baseball

Paul DeJong hammers a hit against the Royals during last Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Is DeJong' batting coming around enough that he should hitting cleanup? Is his performance strong enough to give Goldy the protection he needs to get more pitches to hit?

COMMISH: DeJong has had a couple of three-hit games lately, including two doubles on Sunday. Shildt likes the idea of a lefthanded hitter separating Goldschmidt and DeJong and, so far, Brad Miller has been productive enough to do that.

DeJong likely will end up fourth before the season is over. But Goldy still is going to be walked no matter who hits behind him.

