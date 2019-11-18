QUESTION: What sort of season did Delvin Perez have in the minors in 2019?
GOOLD: An important one. He got back in the mix, got some traction, didn't fade from conversation and exit entirely from the Cardinals' development plans. He did not do all that great at all at State College (Class A), but in 118 games at a higher level, Low-A Peoria, Perez hit .269/.329/.325 and had a .654 OPS. That's an improvement, and yes it's relative. He did that at age 20.
The Cardinals are hoping that he can mature some and gain strength that has been lacking from his wire, lithe frame and has really limited him offensively. There's just not a lot of sock and muscle from him. He's got clear athleticism and the Cardinals want to see if they can augment that with strength that should help his all-around game.
He needed to take a stride forward this year for the Cardinals to have a sense of the payoff, and he did that. This was a big year for him to still be in sight, even as a first-round pick. Now, this coming year is essential for that production to match the playing time and the commitment he'll get.