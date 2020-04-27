DEMANDING REFUNDS — NOW!

COMMENT: How can you condone what MLB is doing or more accurately NOT doing with these ticket refunds? It's clear no games will be played for several months, if at all. Rick Hummel reported MLB is close to refunds for April. So fans should get excited for a decision that should have been made weeks ago? And what about May and June's games that clearly are not going to be played? At a minimum, they need to refund the first three months NOW and quit trying to improve their cash flow at the ticket buyer's expense.
GOOLD: I don't believe I'm condoning it. Not at all. I'm explaining it. I bought some concert tickets for this summer, and I'd love that money back. It would certainly help cover the whole furlough thing and not making a salary thing, for example. But I understand why I haven't gotten that money back. I paid for the tickets to an event that has been postponed -- not yet canceled. And the fine print means I'm not getting that money back and the promoter won't want to give that money back because they want to put on a show.
Baseball wants to put on its show. Probably won't be able to, but in the meantime they are a business that has zero revenue coming in. I have received emails in the past month or so that demand baseball teams:
• Give full ticket refunds now, for all of 2020.
• Pay game-day contract workers their full salaries, when their employers won't.
• Allow past games to be streamed for free.
• Pay minor-leaguers.
• Pay minor-leaguers even more than they would.
And on and on and on. Where exactly is this money supposed to come from? I get it. I want baseball to do the right thing. I do. I want to do the right thing — I want to eat out every night at a local restaurant, and buy a new comic book every day from the local comic shoppe, and order book after book from the local independent bookstore. But I cannot afford to. I just can't. I want to do the right thing. We all do to varying degrees. And here's hoping that baseball teams -- with all the money they have -- do. But at some point the faucet turns off.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.