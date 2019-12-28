3. DEPARTURE

After the Cardinals’ World Series title in 2011, La Russa retired a day after the victory parade. Less than two months later, Albert Pujols left for the Angels and their $240 million offer for 10 years.
Pujols, celebrated in robust fashion when he returned with the Angels this year, certainly was the Player of the Decade for the 2000s as he helped the Cardinals to six playoff appearances. Would he have been the Player of the Decade for this one, too? Probably not as he turns 40 next month and his feet and legs have betrayed him. The Cardinals tried desperately to replace his impact in the lineup. Carlos Beltran, Lance Berkman, Marcell Ozuna and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, have been brought in to hit in the middle of the order, but nobody could replace Pujols, who spent 11 years here.
Same with Hall of Famer La Russa, who managed here for 16 seasons from 1996-2011. Matheny took his first four teams to the playoffs and the first three to the NLCS but then missed the playoffs twice and was headed for a third miss when dismissed. Shildt got to the NLCS in his first full season. La Russa clubs won two World Series here in 2006 and 2011 and lost one in 2004.