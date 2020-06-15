DESPISING THE DH
Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt consults with pitching coach Mike Maddux during a game last September in Phoenix. (AP Photo)

COMMENT: I despise the the DH. I think the mid-/late-game strategy of how to handle whether a pitcher bats, is pinch hit for, is left in or removed is where managers and pitching coaches earn their stripes. It appears my worst fears will probably come true.

COMMISH: Well, we'll get something of a free ride this year because there will be no DH in the National League in the 2021 season. After that, when the Basic Agreement has expired, we don't know what's going to happen -- but are fearing the worst.

I love the strategy of what to do with the pitcher or the pitcher's spot in the batting order. American League managers just sit on their hands.

