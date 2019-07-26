BENFRED'S TAKE: The 28-year-old lefty (6-8, 4.07 ERA) is having the best season of his five-year career thanks to a 7.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio that is fifth-best among MLB starters. The Tigers stink out loud, and could get better by trading Boyd for the right return. They should ask for a lot, considering he’s blocked from free agency until 2023.
Boyd’s 3.55 Fielding Independent Pitching would be the best in the Cardinals rotation, and it would look nice paired with the club’s improved defense. Problem is, Boyd is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA since the start of June. He’s allowed 15 home runs in his last nine starts. Not ideal.