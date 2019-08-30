QUESTION: Did you find DeWitt's comments in the Goold interview uninspiring? My takeaways: finishing close in the standings counts with DeWitt, so forget any FO changes; making the playoffs is always the goal, no talk of division titles or championship; and fans are still pouring in, so we are doing a lot right.
GORDO: That's what we say week after week after week in this chat (and the others). DeWitt has his way of doing business and that will not change. That way has made the Cardinals the most successful franchise in the sport, all things considered.
If you want to follow a swashbuckling franchise, you will have to find another team.
Follow-up: If the Cardinals lose the division due to losing head-to-head games against the Cubs, DeWitt should issue a public apology for doing absolutely nothing at the deadline. Then again, he gets what he wants: A team in contention in the last month of the season. Forget about championships.
GORDO: He's won championships, unlike most MLB owners. Those who lived through the final years of the A-B regime know what it's like to have disinterested ownership.
. . . Criticizing certain moves is fine. We've all done that. Suggesting that DeWitt is a bad owner who doesn't care is stupid. He invested a ton into this team when A-B refused to. This franchise was moribund when he bought it. A long string of winning seasons, division titles, pennants and World Series championships followed.