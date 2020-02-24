DEWITT'S OPINION ON SHORTER SEASONS
0 comments

DEWITT'S OPINION ON SHORTER SEASONS

  • 0
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Cardinals chairman Bill Dewitt Jr. talks with St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan  Gorman after watching him hit during live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. To the right is St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21). Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: I was surprised DeWitt has called for a shorter regular season, given the loss of revenue, but agree with it. Any chance it happens in the next CBA, or is he just planting a seed for later down the line?

GOOLD: I was surprised, too. And he acknowledged that surprise. He said it's not a popular opinion among owners, but it is one he stands beside and he's made the point to argue it whenever the floor is his in the discussions with other owners or the commissioner.

I don't see that shrink happening in the coming CBA. There are so many other things that will be addressed, however. The expanded playoff will be debated and tried from the owner side. The players will want a give back on salaries for 0-6-year players, so that players are making more earlier in their careers because of what has happened in the free-agent market for older players.

There's going to be some discussion of scrapping the current format for interleague play, and I would expect that to change. Automated strike zones will be on the table. DH in the NL is coming, too, and that will be fascinating -- whether it's introduced this spring as possible for 2021 or it's folded into the CBA talk.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports