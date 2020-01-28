DEWITT'S P.R. CHALLENGE

QUESTION: Why does Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. always give an offseason lecture about his costs? To justify his inaction? Why doesn’t he give a detailed explanation of his profits? Are the families who struggle to buy their kids his expensive tickets supposed to feel sorry for him?
BENFRED: I'm sure I'll be accused of carrying Cardinals water here. Because that's how this works. There is a demand to ask about payroll. We ask about payroll. DeWitt gives his answer about payroll. There is then a demand to explain DeWitt's answer about the payroll. And then those asked to explain it are labeled as defenders of the answer. Wash, rinse, repeat.
DeWitt didn't get up and give a lecture about his costs. He was asked if his comments after the season about the payroll -- that it's not going to increase much -- still stood as-is at Winter Warm-Up. He answered.
He was asked if he could see the team taking on a $35-million per season contract, because this was a way to get an answer that would inform the Arenado discussion without using Arenado's name, and he answered that question by saying no, not unless there was money going back the other way in a trade.
His comments about payroll simply showed how he views it -- and all the things he includes in the discussion that often are not mentioned when free-agent spending or taking on of traded-for contracts is discussed.
I get it. Guys who make a lot of money are not really going to win the PR side of taking about expenses. But those who had genuine questions about how he views his team's spending got an answer, though it might have been one they didn't like.