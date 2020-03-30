DEWITT'S 25TH SEASON: EVALUATING THE CARDS' OWNER

QUESTION: Nobody seems to talk about it, but this is Bill DeWitt Jr.'s 25th season as owner of the Cardinals. Given all you've seen across your decades of baseball coverage, how does he rate as an owner? In what areas has he been the most impactful? What aspects of this unique "job" — owning a pro sports franchise in the 21 century — have been most difficult for him?
COMMISH: Bill DeWitt Jr., has been among the best baseball owners I've been around in large part because he comes from a baseball background. His father also owned teams, including the Browns.
He is a hands-on owner in trade discussions, always having the final say. He and his front office, headed up by Mo and son Bill DeWitt III on the business side, always have tried to put together a contending team and create a friendly atmosphere at the ballpark. And those three million-plus attendance figures seem to authenticate that.
I suspect the skyrocketing payrolls are daunting and cause questions as to where to draw the line on salary.
Follow-up: I agree with your high opinion of Bill DeWitt Jr. as being among baseball’s best owners. I don’t think I would ask him or any owner to bet $300M-plus on the delicate arm of a pitcher, even Jack Flaherty. Am I out of touch with MLB’s financial realities?
COMMISH: I don't think I'm ready to give Jack Flaherty $300 million just yet. But that's going to happen someday in the next four to five years if he becomes as good as many think. Financial realities may change this year, though, depending on how long the season is or if there is one, at all.
