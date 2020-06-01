DEWITT'S INFLUENCE ON BASEBALL?

QUESTION: Who are the alpha dogs when it comes to the owners? The owners with big markets? Where would DeWitt fit in the pecking order?
GOOLD: Bill DeWitt Jr. is one of the most influential owners in baseball. He may be on the short list of top three. He oversaw the group that recommended hiring Manfred. He has been part of the current CBA negotiations with Manfred. Manfred held conference calls for the close of spring training and negotiations with unions from DeWitt's office, with DeWitt there. Manfred trusts DeWitt. Other owners turn to DeWitt. He's up there in influence.
Long time owners are going to stand out. So you've also got Reinsdorf, for example, on the south side. Kasten is a big presence in any group that he's a part of, too.
Follow-up: You say that DeWitt is an important owner. Would he work behind the scenes to influence other owners to compromise?
GOOLD: He has in the past, yes. He also has been hardline for owner benefit. But, yes, he has worked for the good of the game, if you want to put it in those terms. That's his reputation with the commissioner's office.
