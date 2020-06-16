DEWITT'S OVERSIGHT

QUESTION: What did you make of Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt's recent comment about running a baseball team not being profitable?
BENFRED: It showed his version of his truth, one that is incredibly off-putting, and rightfully so, to many fans who pump money into his organization through tickets, merchandise and various subsidies the Cardinals have benefited from over the years.
I understand and appreciate president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's attempts to clarify the comments, and I do understand that the Cardinals reinvest a lot of their profits into the team in ways that benefit the product — things like player development, foreign academies, etc. — but the truth is the value of the team has grown incredibly over the years, and to not factor that into the conversation is a pretty massive oversight on DeWitt's part, one he often makes.
It came across as tone-deaf, to be honest, especially after his family's acquisition of the much-discussed $8-plus million mansion in California, especially considering the current uneasy feelings most Cardinals fans have about their finances during this time of economic fear.
I don't care how DeWitt spends his money. It's a free country. I appreciate that he's done the right thing by working to keep employees on board during the pandemic pause, something other owners have not done. But his continued comments about how baseball ownership is not financially rewarding is getting hard to stomach.
DeWitt has the ear of Commissioner Manfred perhaps more than any other owner in the league. I wish he would use his influence to help bridge the gap between players and owners instead of sticking to owner-preferred talking points. He feels the need to stick up for his fellow owners. I think he should be doing more to stick up for his team's fans, and his game.
