Cardinals close out Angels series

Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler singles in the June 23 game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

GORDO ON FOWLER: He put last season's nightmare (.180 batting average, season-ending foot injury) behind him to approximate his previous form. Fowler (.254, 10 doubles, 10 homers, 32 RBIs) is generally rewarding manager Mike Shildt's confidence. He is hitting .255 from the right side of the plate after hitting just .161 there last season. As an added bonus, Fowler has held up as a center fielder this season and allowed Jose Martinez to play some right field.

Grade: C