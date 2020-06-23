QUESTION: What about Dexter Fowler at DH against righties and someone else against lefties? That way, Dylan Carlson plays right field with Tyler O'Neill or someone else in left field.
BENFRED: Fowler was better against righties (.245/.350/.425) than lefties (.213/.331/.352) last season, so that would make some sense. But if he's struggling in 2020 to the point that he can't be an everyday outfielder, then you probably have a better bat against righties available as your DH. Brad Miller, for example, averaged .274 and slugged .600 against righties last season.
John Mozeliak has suggested the Cardinals are going to try to fill their new DH need from within. Tyler O'Neill would be my No. 1 option because it would create time for Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas in the outfield. Carlson and Lane Thomas could also serve as DH options to get O'Neill in the field.
I would expect a similar cycle of infielders to potentially get shots there too: Brad Miller, Rangel Ravelo, Tommy Edman and perhaps Matt Carpenter. It's going to be a spin cycle.
