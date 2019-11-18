QUESTION: Would Corey Dickerson fit here? LH corner outfielder with an OPS over 8.
GOOLD: Dickerson, 30, doesn't arrive at that .800 OPS by thumping the homers. He's projected to hit 15 for 2020, and he hit 12 this past season in a year of limited at-bats. He did hit at least 20 three times, the last being 2017. That said, he's got the high average and that sweetens his OBP and that, with the doubles he hits, adds to the OPS.
He fractured his foot in September, and it's unclear how that will shape his market. Foot injuries are tricky, but it's a fracture, so there's a greater chance of knowing how he'll recover. He was excellent for the Phillies after a trade, hits lefthanded, and does enough of the things that the Cardinals are looking for in left field that the lines start to match up.
Lastly, he might make less than some of the outfielders being discussed as trade targets. That's appealing, too.