DID ASTROS GET OFF EASY?

QUESTION: Do you think the Astros got off easy for their electronic sign-stealing? Some do.
BENFRED: Count me as one of those who thought the punishment was pretty severe. Those whining about the players not getting punished are conveniently forgetting the players’ union exists, and that many of the players who could have engaged in the cheating — good luck finding out for sure who did and who did not — have moved on to different teams. Try punishing player X from the Astros 2017 team when he’s playing for Team Y in 2020. Is that fair to that new team?
It’s also worth remembering the commissioner works for the owners, and owners tend to protect owners — even when one has ticked off the others. It’s important to keep in mind what is realistic, considering the powers that be here.
I liked that the punishment started at the top of the baseball operations side, with Jeff Luhnow, because respect for the rules trickles down. Manfred knew the year suspensions would lead to the firing of manager AJ Hinch and Luhnow. You can’t go a season with a suspended manager and general manager.
I guess Manfred could have taken more draft picks. I don’t like the idea of limiting international spending, though. How does decreasing money available for foreign players desperate for a shot at the majors help anyone? The $5 million fine is the biggest baseball allows. Should it be more? Sure. But Manfred had to work within the rules.
Whether the championship is vacated or not doesn’t matter. It’s forever tainted. Baseball isn’t college basketball. Tainted titles are not shrugged off. The asterisk stands forever, a byproduct of a history-obsessed and romanticized sport.