DID BIG TEN COMMISH DROP THE BALL?

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren speaks about the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on March 12, 2020. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

QUESTION: Greg Sankey, the SEC Commissioner, is getting a lot of praise in staying ahead of all the issues involved with keeping things on track to start the season. Did the Big 10 suffer because they have first year Commissioner?

MATTER: I do think there's something to that reasoning, that Kevin Warren might not have the political capital within the Big Ten to push forward with a season against the tide of some medical experts and campus leaders around the league. Maybe a more experienced commissioner holds onto his cards longer and isn't so quick to show his hand. I also think a more seasoned commissioner would have protected himself from criticism better by leveraging his relationships within the media in markets around the Big Ten. Without a doubt, former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany would have controlled the messaging better.

Also, we need to acknowledge, Sankey will be under more political pressure in the SEC footprint to play football this fall. That's not to say he's under siege from Republican leaders in the red states ... but his states have heavily favored the idea of opening schools and businesses in the face of the pandemic, while Warren's Big Ten footprint is more mixed politically and ideologically. The Big Ten is home to red states like Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska and traditional blue states like New Jersey, Minnesota, Illinois and Maryland. And then you've got some purple states in the middle. Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio. The Big Ten electorate will be more tolerant of Warren’s decision than Sankey would face in his part of the country.

Concerned about COVID-19?

