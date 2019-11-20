COMMENT: It's only a handful of games, but it looks as though Robby Fabbri is playing well for Detroit. It may end up looking like Army got his pocket picked.
JT: Hard to disagree with you at the moment. That's for sure. In just six games with the Red Wings, Fabbri's already seventh on the team in scoring (3G, 4A). He's getting 16 minutes of ice time per game and is plus-1. And the Red Wings have perked up in the won-loss column, going 3-1-2 since the trade. Let's see where things stand at the end of the season.
As for de la Rose, Berube thinks he has more to his game, but it's clear he hasn't shown much so far in St. Louis.
Follow-up: Was there some problem between Fabbri and the Blues? Seems like he would have gotten a shot once No. 91 got hurt.
JT: He just never seemed to fit the Berube style which demands defense, physical play, digging in corners, etc. I don't think Berube saw all that on a consistent basis with Fabbri.