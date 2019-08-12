COMMENT: This team's struggle revolves around the lack of development of Wacha, C. Martinez and Reyes. The club surely thought by now that those would be the horses of this staff. What I don't understand is why, if the cost was simply too high for acquiring pitching help like Minor and Ray, they didn't shift and go get a Nick Castellanos (above, at Busch Stadium on Aug. 1) to lengthen the lineup? The Cubs didn't give up much, and you could argue they have a glut of OFs themselves.
COMMISH: I'm guessing the Cardinals thought -- and they still think -- they have enough offense. The longer this club underachieves offensively, though, that presumption may turn out to be very wrong.
And, yes, the thought of Martinez, Wacha and Reyes all being successful starters was really wrong. But there were some folks in the front office who thought that might work.