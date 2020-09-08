DID CARDS MAKE A MISTAKE WITH CARLSON?

QUESTION: Wasn't sending down Dylan Carlson a mistake? He won't get in-game experience and this could rattle his confidence?
BENFRED: Mozeliak said often that Carlson is only going to come up if he's going to play. If he's not going to play, he was going to be sent out. And that's what happened. The team seems more interested in other outfielders at the moment.
It's hard to think that whatever they are doing down in Springfield is going to be better for Carlson than him playing and/or working with coaches and teammates here — considering the lack of real games in Springfield.
I tend to agree with you. I would rather see Carlson search for answers than Tyler O'Neill.
But, to be fair, Carlson was not exactly killing it. He had a chance to grab a spot and not look back, and he did not do that. If the team had reason to believe this struggle was affecting his confidence, then a reset might work.
It did not sound exactly like he's expected back soon, based on Shildt's comments before Tuesday's game. That would be disappointing, especially if the current outfield continues to be as lackluster as it has been so far.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!