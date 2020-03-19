DID CARDS SWING AND MISS ON AROZARENA?
0 comments

DID CARDS SWING AND MISS ON AROZARENA?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Rays Braves Spring Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena makes a sliding catch during a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on March 3. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Randy Arozarena had a great spring with the Rays. Better than Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill did with the Cardinals. Did Mozeliak swing and miss again?

BENFRED: Arozarena was eight-for-20 with a double, a triple, three stolen bases and nine walks compared to just two strikeouts before spring just down. And don't forget what he did in limited chances last season, slashing .300/.391/.500 in 20 MLB at-bats.

The Cardinals are very happy with their pick-up of prized lefty starter pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore, so they are not second-guessing that deal with the Rays.

What could be second-guessed, if Arozarena keeps performing like this, is why he was not higher up on the list internal outfield prospects for the Cardinals. Many have wondered that, even before he got traded.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports