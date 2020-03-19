DID CARDS SWING AND MISS ON AROZARENA?

QUESTION: Randy Arozarena had a great spring with the Rays. Better than Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill did with the Cardinals. Did Mozeliak swing and miss again?
BENFRED: Arozarena was eight-for-20 with a double, a triple, three stolen bases and nine walks compared to just two strikeouts before spring just down. And don't forget what he did in limited chances last season, slashing .300/.391/.500 in 20 MLB at-bats.
The Cardinals are very happy with their pick-up of prized lefty starter pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore, so they are not second-guessing that deal with the Rays.
What could be second-guessed, if Arozarena keeps performing like this, is why he was not higher up on the list internal outfield prospects for the Cardinals. Many have wondered that, even before he got traded.