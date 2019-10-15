QUESTION: Did the Cardinals wear out certain key starters this season?
BENFRED: I think so. Here's an example: Paul DeJong. He looked ragged. Worn out. And the Cardinals don't have a shortstop they trust to play behind him. Munoz has played fewer innings there than last season. Edman has not played there once at the MLB level this season. Shildt has to study this.
The front office also didn't deliver that lefthanded utility type it said it wanted to add. Drew Robinson was not that player, despite what was said at different times.