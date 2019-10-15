Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 2 NLDS in Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Did the Cardinals wear out certain key starters this season?

BENFRED: I think so. Here's an example: Paul DeJong. He looked ragged. Worn out. And the Cardinals don't have a shortstop they trust to play behind him. Munoz has played fewer innings there than last season. Edman has not played there once at the MLB level this season. Shildt has to study this.

The front office also didn't deliver that lefthanded utility type it said it wanted to add. Drew Robinson was not that player, despite what was said at different times.​