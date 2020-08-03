DID JOE KELLY DESERVE AN 8-GAME SUSPENSION?

QUESTION: What did you think of the 8 game suspension for Joe Kelly? I think there is no justice in baseball. The Astro players cheat their way to a title and get off without penalty, and the players cannot respond or get punished. Manfred is weak.
COMMISH: As I stated before, I am never in favor of a pitcher throwing close to a player's head so Kelly's suspension seems fair. As for the Astros, some of the players incriminated some of the staff in the cheating scandal because the players were given immunity. Should they have their title stripped? Well, Dodgers righthander Yu Darvish was pounded twice in that series, but both games were in Los Angeles, including Game 7. There was no trash-can banging then. Houston won two of four games in Los Angeles in that Series. The Astros lost one of three they played at home. You can decide for yourself. But the Astros did lose some prime draft picks as punishment and that's how they got so good in the first place.
