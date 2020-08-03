DID JOE KELLY DESERVE AN 8-GAME SUSPENSION?

You have permission to edit this article.
Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) talks toward Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) after the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Houston. Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions after he threw a pitch in the area of the head of Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and later taunted Correa, which led to the benches clearing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

QUESTION: What did you think of the 8 game suspension for Joe Kelly? I think there is no justice in baseball. The Astro players cheat their way to a title and get off without penalty, and the players cannot respond or get punished. Manfred is weak.

COMMISH: As I stated before, I am never in favor of a pitcher throwing close to a player's head so Kelly's suspension seems fair. As for the Astros, some of the players incriminated some of the staff in the cheating scandal because the players were given immunity. Should they have their title stripped? Well, Dodgers righthander Yu Darvish was pounded twice in that series, but both games were in Los Angeles, including Game 7. There was no trash-can banging then. Houston won two of four games in Los Angeles in that Series. The Astros lost one of three they played at home. You can decide for yourself. But the Astros did lose some prime draft picks as punishment and that's how they got so good in the first place.

